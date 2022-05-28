Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of COIHY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 9,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319. Croda International has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $71.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

