Critical Review: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) & Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Alico has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alico and Shineco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $108.56 million 2.87 $34.86 million $7.56 5.45 Shineco $3.02 million 6.25 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alico and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alico currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Alico’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alico is more favorable than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 54.86% 0.01% 0.01% Shineco -1,163.61% -68.33% -40.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alico beats Shineco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Shineco (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

