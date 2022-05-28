Critical Contrast: Enovis (ENOV) vs. Its Rivals

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Enovis to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enovis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis Competitors 387 1411 2348 87 2.50

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 56.67%. Given Enovis’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Enovis Competitors -114.32% -46.33% -12.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovis and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion $71.66 million 50.62 Enovis Competitors $1.31 billion $152.36 million 6.21

Enovis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Enovis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovis beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

