Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $12,080.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 422,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,242.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $15,440.00.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -14.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.