Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $34.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 717,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 427,348 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 304,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 299,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,077. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -204.69%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

