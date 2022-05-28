Credits 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $227,335.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $2.35 million and $227,335.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

