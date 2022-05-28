Credit Suisse Group Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

NYSE JWN opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nordstrom by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $86,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 35.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

