Credit Suisse Group Cuts 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target to $7.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 2.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.18. 23andMe has a 12-month low of 2.15 and a 12-month high of 13.68.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.03. The business had revenue of 100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 102.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 23andMe by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663,268 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,087,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 1,717,071 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

