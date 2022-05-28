Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450,960 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $184,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 90.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,550,000 after purchasing an additional 685,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,054,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6,826.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 246,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 745,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,688. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

