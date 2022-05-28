Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $217,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,277,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.86. 2,742,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,354. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

