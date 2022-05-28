Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Moody’s worth $170,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock traded up $8.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.49. 572,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $276.79 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.