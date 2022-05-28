Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($55.37) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,060 ($38.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,824 ($35.54) and a one year high of GBX 4,200 ($52.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,359.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,535.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

