CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to report $148.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.54 million and the lowest is $146.39 million. CRA International reported sales of $148.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $592.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.80 million to $593.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $622.80 million, with estimates ranging from $622.18 million to $623.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $3.62 on Monday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,068. The stock has a market cap of $628.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,069,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,174,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

