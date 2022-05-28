CPChain (CPC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116,159.00

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 14% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $116,159.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00194146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001186 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00311599 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

