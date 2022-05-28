Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. Costamare reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costamare by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 157,787 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 605,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

