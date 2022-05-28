Cormark Cuts Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$14.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

TSE CF opened at C$10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$9.54 and a 1 year high of C$16.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

