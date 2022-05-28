CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) COO Patrick D. Swindle Sells 20,000 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CXW opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CoreCivic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 163.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 70.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

