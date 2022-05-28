Convex Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.90 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $581.18 million and $7.90 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.35 or 0.00032281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.63 or 0.00706811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00510321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,598,736 coins and its circulating supply is 62,186,284 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

