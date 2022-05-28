Contrasting Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Saul Centers and HG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $239.23 million 4.89 $48.39 million $1.70 28.92 HG $2.43 million 11.68 $2.76 million $0.86 11.63

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Saul Centers and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 1 2 0 2.67 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saul Centers presently has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 21.22% 14.93% 2.95% HG N/A -0.89% -0.69%

Summary

Saul Centers beats HG on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About HG (Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

