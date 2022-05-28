Contrasting MariMed (MRMD) and The Competition

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MariMed to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get MariMed alerts:

This table compares MariMed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% MariMed Competitors -162.24% -157.54% -3.52%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MariMed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 283 689 686 30 2.27

MariMed currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 265.85%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 123.32%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s peers have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariMed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 30.77 MariMed Competitors $238.87 million -$88.85 million -7.38

MariMed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MariMed beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.