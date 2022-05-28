Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 172 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.89. 1,539,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,802. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.46 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

