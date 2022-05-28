Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 111 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 251,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of TMUS opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

