Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.