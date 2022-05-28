Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $253.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.04. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.95 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.