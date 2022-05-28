Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 11,622 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $55.88 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.