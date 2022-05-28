Continuum Advisory LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $121.04 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,094,388 shares valued at $66,464,520. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

