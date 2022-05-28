Continuum Advisory LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.76 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

