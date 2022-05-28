Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 681 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. 1,788,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.