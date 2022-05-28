Compound (COMP) Price Tops $56.89 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Compound has a market capitalization of $405.37 million and approximately $70.03 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.89 or 0.00196335 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,125,222 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

