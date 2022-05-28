CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

CompoSecure stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 239,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,683,171.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,827,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,848,646.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 10,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 862,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,359.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

