Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the April 30th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,844,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 90,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,601,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,777,608.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 262,525 shares of company stock worth $511,278 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of CMPX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

