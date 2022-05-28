Comparing The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Ashtead Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group $2.91 billion 2.07 $557.67 million N/A N/A Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 3.52 $920.08 million $10.56 20.00

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Berkeley Group and Ashtead Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 1 1 5 0 2.57 Ashtead Group 0 4 7 0 2.64

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Ashtead Group 15.46% 27.56% 9.49%

Volatility & Risk

The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats The Berkeley Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip. The company also provides power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, and remodeling; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential emergencies, covid-19, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film/TV production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. The company operates 861 stores in the United States, 77 stores in Canada, and 188 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

