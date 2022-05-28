Comparing Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Momentive Global and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 4.25 -$123.25 million ($0.88) -14.27 DigitalOcean $428.56 million 12.52 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -158.06

DigitalOcean has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Momentive Global and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 2 0 2.40 DigitalOcean 0 1 8 0 2.89

Momentive Global presently has a consensus price target of $33.92, suggesting a potential upside of 170.04%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.54%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -28.57% -34.50% -12.99% DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33%

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

