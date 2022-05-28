Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BVN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:BVN opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

