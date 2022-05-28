Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of CCU opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 92.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

