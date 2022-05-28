Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,968,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,071,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

