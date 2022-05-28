Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 17.5% This Week

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $441,230.48 and approximately $689.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,042.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.77 or 0.00615533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00169819 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016501 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.