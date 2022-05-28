Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,038.00.

Shares of CLPBY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

