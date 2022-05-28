Collateral Pay Market Capitalization Reaches $106,300.69 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $106,300.69 and $50.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.83 or 0.04701603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00508574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00033186 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

