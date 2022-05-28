Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the April 30th total of 139,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ COCP opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
About Cocrystal Pharma (Get Rating)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.