Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the April 30th total of 139,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

