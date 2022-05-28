Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.90. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 40.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 291,552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.