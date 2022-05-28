Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.
Shares of CODX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.90. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 291,552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
