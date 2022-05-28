CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by Odey Holdings Ltd

Odey Holdings Ltd raised its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 7.0% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Odey Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after buying an additional 943,129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3072 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

