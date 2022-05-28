CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

CCNE opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

