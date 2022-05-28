CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CCMP. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.11. The company had a trading volume of 165,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,170,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.