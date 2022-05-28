CLP Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

CLP stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. CLP has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get CLP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLPHY shares. DBS Vickers cut shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.