Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 930 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 35.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Corteva by 492.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 123,673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,597,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

