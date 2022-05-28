Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.