Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

