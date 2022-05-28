Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $206.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

