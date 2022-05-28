Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

